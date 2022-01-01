Steak salad in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Uniontown Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Uniontown Brewing Co.
105 West Main Street, Ashland
|Spring Steak Salad
|$14.00
More about The South Street Grille
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The South Street Grille
121 South Street, Ashland
|Seasonal-Spring Steak Salad
|$14.00
Bed of fresh local greens, topped with a 6-ounce sirloin, our herb roasted tomatoes, and house made chimichurri.
|Steak Cobb Salad
|$15.00
romaine/steak/bacon/egg/tomato/avocado/blue cheese crumbles/croutons/fresh cracked pepper