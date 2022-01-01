Ashland restaurants you'll love

Ashland restaurants
Toast
  Ashland

Ashland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Must-try Ashland restaurants

Sesame Asian Kitchen image

 

Sesame Asian Kitchen

21 Winburn Way, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$17.95
Confit duck, fresh chilies, sunny-side-up egg, peanuts, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime
Veggie Eggrolls$7.00
Sweet chili dipping sauce (2ea)
Vietnamese Fish & Chips$15.95
Tempura Alaskan true cod, sweet potato fries, gingered Asian slaw, chili yuzu aioli
Harvey's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Harvey's Place

50 E Main St., Ashland

Avg 4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Mac & Cheese$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
Fish & Chips$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
Rogue Blue Salad$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
Pie + Vine image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pie + Vine

358 E Main St, Ashland

Avg 4.1 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Fettuccini$16.95
Alfredo sauce, cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, 2 pieces of focaccia
12" Margherita$15.00
Whole milk mozzarella, red sauce, torn organic basil.
Pasta Mare$18.95
Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula
Pangea image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Pangea

272 E Main St, Ashland

Avg 4.6 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club Soda with Lemon$0.25
Indian Curry$11.99
What She's Having$10.99
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant image

 

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

590 Clover Ln, Ashland

Avg 4.3 (1386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range Crispy Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce on House-made Sourdough Bun with a choice of Ranch or Spicy Chipotle Ranch
Fish and Chips$16.00
Lawnmower Lager battered Pacific Cod, parmesan dusted fries, malt vinegar slaw, Mosaic IPA tartar sauce, lemon.
Rogue Valley Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Hazelnuts, Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Mogli Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mogli Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
Burrito Republic image

 

Burrito Republic

46 E Main Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pepitas, shredded Napa cabbage, cheese and choice of filling.
Hand Smashed Guacamole w/chips$6.00
Avocado, lime, cilantro, tomato - smashed and seasoned with salt.
Chips$2.00
House made chips, served warm.
Kobe Modern Japanese image

 

Kobe Modern Japanese

96 N Main St Suite 101, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zen Roll$12.00
Tempura butternut squash, cucumber, avocado, red bell pepper, wrapped in soy paper, topped with mushrooms, garlic chips, balsamic reduction, and sprouts
Lou Lou Roll$16.00
Spicy crab, asparagus, mango, jalapeño, topped with hamachi, avocado, cucumber sunomono salad, avocado-jalapeño sauce
Darru Roll$13.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with albacore, lime slices, chili yuzu mayo
Greenleaf Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Greenleaf Restaurant

49 N Main St, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Essential Burger$13.00
Caesar Salad$13.00
Fountain Drink Diet$3.50
Morning Glory image

SANDWICHES

Morning Glory

1149 SISKIYOU BLVD, Ashland

Avg 4.6 (1559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Omelet$14.95
Avocado, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, onion, cilantro-jalapeño sour cream
Applewood Smoked bacon Omelet$15.95
Large Omelet with Bacon, caramelized onion, fontina cheese
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$12.95
Lemon Ricotta french toast with Raspberry Sauce
Falafel Republic image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Republic

1465 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland

Avg 4.8 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Falafel$4.00
Ground Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs, Spices, Sesame, Flash Fried (Gluten-Free & Vegan).
Salad$11.00
Local Field Greens, Israeli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Cabbage, Pita, Creamy Tahini Dressing or Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pita$9.00
Our House-made Pitas are served with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, tahini, and garlic sauce.
Beasys on the Creek image

 

Beasys on the Creek

51 Water St. #333, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Local 31

31 Water Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

STANDING STONE BREWING CO

101 Oak St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ashland

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Piccata

Quesadillas

