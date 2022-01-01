Ashland restaurants you'll love
More about Sesame Asian Kitchen
Sesame Asian Kitchen
21 Winburn Way, Ashland
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$17.95
Confit duck, fresh chilies, sunny-side-up egg, peanuts, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime
|Veggie Eggrolls
|$7.00
Sweet chili dipping sauce (2ea)
|Vietnamese Fish & Chips
|$15.95
Tempura Alaskan true cod, sweet potato fries, gingered Asian slaw, chili yuzu aioli
More about Harvey's Place
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Harvey's Place
50 E Main St., Ashland
|Popular items
|Applewood Mac & Cheese
|$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
|Fish & Chips
|$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
|Rogue Blue Salad
|$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
More about Pie + Vine
PIZZA • PASTA
Pie + Vine
358 E Main St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Mushroom Fettuccini
|$16.95
Alfredo sauce, cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, 2 pieces of focaccia
|12" Margherita
|$15.00
Whole milk mozzarella, red sauce, torn organic basil.
|Pasta Mare
|$18.95
Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula
More about Pangea
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Pangea
272 E Main St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Club Soda with Lemon
|$0.25
|Indian Curry
|$11.99
|What She's Having
|$10.99
More about Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
590 Clover Ln, Ashland
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range Crispy Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce on House-made Sourdough Bun with a choice of Ranch or Spicy Chipotle Ranch
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Lawnmower Lager battered Pacific Cod, parmesan dusted fries, malt vinegar slaw, Mosaic IPA tartar sauce, lemon.
|Rogue Valley Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Hazelnuts, Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Mogli Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mogli Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
More about Burrito Republic
Burrito Republic
46 E Main Street, Ashland
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$9.00
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pepitas, shredded Napa cabbage, cheese and choice of filling.
|Hand Smashed Guacamole w/chips
|$6.00
Avocado, lime, cilantro, tomato - smashed and seasoned with salt.
|Chips
|$2.00
House made chips, served warm.
More about Kobe Modern Japanese
Kobe Modern Japanese
96 N Main St Suite 101, Ashland
|Popular items
|Zen Roll
|$12.00
Tempura butternut squash, cucumber, avocado, red bell pepper, wrapped in soy paper, topped with mushrooms, garlic chips, balsamic reduction, and sprouts
|Lou Lou Roll
|$16.00
Spicy crab, asparagus, mango, jalapeño, topped with hamachi, avocado, cucumber sunomono salad, avocado-jalapeño sauce
|Darru Roll
|$13.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with albacore, lime slices, chili yuzu mayo
More about Greenleaf Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Greenleaf Restaurant
49 N Main St, Ashland
|Popular items
|The Essential Burger
|$13.00
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Fountain Drink Diet
|$3.50
More about Morning Glory
SANDWICHES
Morning Glory
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD, Ashland
|Popular items
|Avocado Omelet
|$14.95
Avocado, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, onion, cilantro-jalapeño sour cream
|Applewood Smoked bacon Omelet
|$15.95
Large Omelet with Bacon, caramelized onion, fontina cheese
|Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
|$12.95
Lemon Ricotta french toast with Raspberry Sauce
More about Falafel Republic
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falafel Republic
1465 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland
|Popular items
|Side of Falafel
|$4.00
Ground Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs, Spices, Sesame, Flash Fried (Gluten-Free & Vegan).
|Salad
|$11.00
Local Field Greens, Israeli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Cabbage, Pita, Creamy Tahini Dressing or Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Pita
|$9.00
Our House-made Pitas are served with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, tahini, and garlic sauce.
More about STANDING STONE BREWING CO
STANDING STONE BREWING CO
101 Oak St, Ashland