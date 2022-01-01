Ashland American restaurants you'll love

Harvey's Place

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Harvey's Place

50 E Main St., Ashland

Avg 4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Mac & Cheese$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
Fish & Chips$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
Rogue Blue Salad$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
More about Harvey's Place
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

 

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

590 Clover Ln, Ashland

Avg 4.3 (1386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
White Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Creamy Alfredo, Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Truffle Oil
Lemon Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Croutons, and Lemon Garlic Caesar Dressing
Mahi Mahi Sandwich (V/VE Optional)$15.00
Pan-seared Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onion, Pilot Rock Porter® Stone Ground Mustard, Romaine Lettuce, Passion Fruit Reduction, Sourdough Bun
More about Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
Greenleaf Restaurant

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Greenleaf Restaurant

49 N Main St, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Piccata Sandwich$15.00
Caesar Salad$13.00
Piccata Entree$19.00
More about Greenleaf Restaurant

