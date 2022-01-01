Ashland bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Harvey's Place
50 E Main St., Ashland
|Popular items
|Applewood Mac & Cheese
|$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
|Fish & Chips
|$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
|Rogue Blue Salad
|$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
PIZZA • PASTA
Pie + Vine
358 E Main St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Pasta Mare
|$18.95
Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$24.95
Braised short rib, wild mushroom demi, potato gnocchi, oregonzola
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.95
This classic is served over linguine, 2 pieces of focaccia