Ashland bars & lounges you'll love

Harvey's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Harvey's Place

50 E Main St., Ashland

Avg 4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Mac & Cheese$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
Fish & Chips$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
Rogue Blue Salad$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
More about Harvey's Place
Pie + Vine image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pie + Vine

358 E Main St, Ashland

Avg 4.1 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Mare$18.95
Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula
Short Rib Gnocchi$24.95
Braised short rib, wild mushroom demi, potato gnocchi, oregonzola
Chicken Parmesan$17.95
This classic is served over linguine, 2 pieces of focaccia
More about Pie + Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Local 31

31 Water Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Local 31

