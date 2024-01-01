Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lemon Caesar Salad image

 

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

590 Clover Ln, Ashland

Avg 4.3 (1386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, grilled chicken breast, tossed with lemon caesar dressing.
More about Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen - 1690 Ashland Street

1690 Ashland Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shan Noodle Salad (Chicken)$14.99
Savory Shan noodle is a Burmese breakfast and brunch staple. Small pieces of chicken are curried in tomato and shallot sauce alongside FIVE main spices. Crunchiness of the crushed peanuts go so well with the noodle.
More about Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen - 1690 Ashland Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Hummus

Fish And Chips

Sliders

Curry

Prosciutto

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Bend

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.8 (31 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston