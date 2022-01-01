Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Ashland
/
Ashland
/
Edamame
Ashland restaurants that serve edamame
Sesame Asian Kitchen
21 Winburn Way, Ashland
No reviews yet
Steamed Edamame
$6.95
Seasoned with spicy togarashi or pink Himalayan salt
More about Sesame Asian Kitchen
Kobe Modern Japanese
96 N Main St Suite 101, Ashland
No reviews yet
EDAMAME
$4.00
More about Kobe Modern Japanese
