Edamame in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve edamame

Sesame Asian Kitchen image

 

Sesame Asian Kitchen

21 Winburn Way, Ashland

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Edamame$6.95
Seasoned with spicy togarashi or pink Himalayan salt
More about Sesame Asian Kitchen
Kobe Modern Japanese image

 

Kobe Modern Japanese

96 N Main St Suite 101, Ashland

Takeout
EDAMAME$4.00
More about Kobe Modern Japanese

