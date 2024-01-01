Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Happy Bowl - REBUILDING - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3

1401 sisikiyou blvd #3, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY EGG ROLL(3PC)$12.95
More about Happy Bowl - REBUILDING - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3
Consumer pic

 

Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen - 1690 Ashland Street

1690 Ashland Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vermicelli Egg Rolls (chicken)$12.99
Consists of four vermicelli egg rolls with ground chicken, purple cabbage, green cabbage and carrots. It comes with a sweet and spicy sauce. This is a filling appetizer.
More about Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen - 1690 Ashland Street

