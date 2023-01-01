Tacos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve tacos
66 Smokehouse BBQ
11470 Highway 66, Ashland
|Hard Taco
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onions, sour cream, and lettuce.
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
590 Clover Ln, Ashland
|Drunken Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Three fresh seasoned fish tacos, toasted cumin crema, tequila lime slaw, pico de gallo, chips and salsa.
|Mini Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Three Street Style Tacos, True Cod, Tequila Lime Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Toasted Cumin Crema