Ashland restaurants you'll love

More about EAT Kitchen and Catering
EAT Kitchen and Catering
10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$10.00
Smoked BBQ, applewood smoked ham, housemade pickles, swiss, sweet & spicy mustard, pressed in a hoagie
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$9.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss, arugula, tomato, fresh herb aioli
|Turkey, Brie, & Apple Butter Sandwich
|$10.00
Smoked turkey, brie, apple butter, apple slices, arugula
More about Industrial Taphouse
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Popular items
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$9.00
A blend of cheddar & local craft beer, served with a giant warm Bavarian pretzel. (Vegetarian)
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian)
+chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2
|SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro
sub shrimp for $2
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Chicken Fritters
|$6.00
Two housemade chicken fritters with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage
|Piggy Pups
|$8.00
Five house-made hushpuppies stuffed with pulled pork and served with Cackalacky Sauce
|Priddy Burger
|$9.00
Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger, served on a grilled brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese