Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

Jake's Place Restaurant & Market

511 Thompson St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Smoked angus brisket, hand-sliced, sauced with Memphis BBQ sauce and piled high on a grilled brioche roll, served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans
Sliced Beef Brisket Pound$18.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Smoked angus brisket, hand-sliced, sauced with Memphis BBQ sauce and piled high on a grilled brioche roll, served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Item pic

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Melt$14.00
Thinly sliced, house smoked brisket topped with cheddar and fried pickles on a local La Bella Vita bun
More about Industrial Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Collard Greens

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Avocado Toast

Pies

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston