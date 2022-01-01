Caesar salad in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about EAT Kitchen and Catering
EAT Kitchen and Catering
10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland
|Caesar Box Salad
|$7.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CAESAR SALAD: Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, house-made croutons, and caesar dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, croutons, sliced grilled chicken breast, caesar dressing. Vegetarian Option
More about Industrial Taphouse
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic Caesar dressing or Sriracha Caesar dressing. Vegetarian
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.