Caesar salad in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve caesar salad

EAT Kitchen and Catering image

 

EAT Kitchen and Catering

10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Box Salad$7.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CAESAR SALAD: Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, house-made croutons, and caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, croutons, sliced grilled chicken breast, caesar dressing. Vegetarian Option
Item pic

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic Caesar dressing or Sriracha Caesar dressing. Vegetarian
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.
