Chicken marsala in Ashland

Ashland restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Anthony's Italian Pizza #2
111 North Washington Highway, Ashland
|Chicken Marsala
|$14.99
Chicken breast, mushroom, marsala sauce served with small salad, bread & butter, and spaghetti
EAT Kitchen and Catering
10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland
|Chicken Marsala Hot Buffet
|$129.90
Buffet for 10 people. Served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Choice of Garden or Caesar salad, and dessert. Additional portions available for add-on. Set up included with delivery.