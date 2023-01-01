Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Anthony's Italian Pizza #2

111 North Washington Highway, Ashland

Chicken Marsala$14.99
Chicken breast, mushroom, marsala sauce served with small salad, bread & butter, and spaghetti
More about Anthony's Italian Pizza #2
EAT Kitchen and Catering

10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)
Chicken Marsala Hot Buffet$129.90
Buffet for 10 people. Served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Choice of Garden or Caesar salad, and dessert. Additional portions available for add-on. Set up included with delivery.
More about EAT Kitchen and Catering

