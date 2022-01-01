Chicken salad in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken salad
EAT Kitchen and Catering
10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Box Lunch
|$12.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include two sides
and a dessert. ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD: House-made rotisserie chicken salad with candied pecans,
and dried cranberries, on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
|Chicken Salad Box Lunch
|$9.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CHICKEN SALAD: Classic chicken salad with celery. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
|Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Classic chicken salad with celery, lettuce, tomato
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
|Jake's Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Delicious house-made recipe with lettuce and tomatoes on a choice of wrap or brioche roll