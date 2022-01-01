Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken salad

EAT Kitchen and Catering image

 

EAT Kitchen and Catering

10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Box Lunch$12.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include two sides
and a dessert. ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD: House-made rotisserie chicken salad with candied pecans,
and dried cranberries, on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Chicken Salad Box Lunch$9.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CHICKEN SALAD: Classic chicken salad with celery. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Classic chicken salad with celery, lettuce, tomato
More about EAT Kitchen and Catering
Banner pic

 

Jake's Place Restaurant & Market

511 Thompson St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jake's Chicken Salad$9.00
Delicious house-made recipe with lettuce and tomatoes on a choice of wrap or brioche roll
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Industrial Taphouse image

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Housemade chicken salad with celery, seasonings, and LTO served on your choice of texas toast, local La Bella Vita bun, jalapeño cornbread toast, or wrap it up in a flour tortilla
More about Industrial Taphouse

