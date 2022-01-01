Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kregger's Tap and Table Ashland - 9523 Kings Charter Dr

9523 Kings Charter Dr, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about Kregger's Tap and Table Ashland - 9523 Kings Charter Dr
Industrial Taphouse image

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Chicken Tenders$11.00
Three fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
6 Chicken Tenders$15.00
Six fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about Industrial Taphouse

