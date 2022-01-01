Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Ashland
/
Ashland
/
Collard Greens
Ashland restaurants that serve collard greens
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$2.50
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
Avg 4.4
(944 reviews)
Collard Greens
$3.00
Collard Greens
$3.00
More about Industrial Taphouse
