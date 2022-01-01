Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Ashland
/
Ashland
/
French Fries
Ashland restaurants that serve french fries
Anthony's Italian Pizza #2
111 North Washington Highway, Ashland
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.99
House fries fried to a crisp
More about Anthony's Italian Pizza #2
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
Avg 4.4
(944 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
More about Industrial Taphouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland
Home Fries
Chicken Tenders
Quinoa Salad
Green Beans
Cornbread
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
More near Ashland to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston