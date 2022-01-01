Grits in Ashland
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
|Grit Bowl - It's a Southern Thing
|$14.00
Byrd-Mill Stone-Ground Grits, slow-cooked pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, topped with an egg cooked to order and served with a side of collard greens
|Seafood & Grits
|$17.00
Shrimp and scallops sauteed with andouille sausage, onions, green and red peppers, over Byrd Mill stone-ground grits, served with collard greens or green beans