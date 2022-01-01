Pies in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve pies
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
|Coconut Pie Whole
|$10.99
|French Apple Pie Slice
|$4.00
|Coconut Pie Slice
|$4.00
More about Industrial Taphouse
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice
|$5.00
Fresh made pie by Whispering Springs Farm in Montpelier, VA. Add a scoop of ice cream for $1
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Chicken and vegetables in a rich creamy sauce, topped with a scratch made biscuit and baked to golden brown. Served with choice of one side