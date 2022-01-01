Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve pies

Jake's Place Restaurant & Market

511 Thompson St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Pie Whole$10.99
French Apple Pie Slice$4.00
Coconut Pie Slice$4.00
More about Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Industrial Taphouse image

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice$5.00
Fresh made pie by Whispering Springs Farm in Montpelier, VA. Add a scoop of ice cream for $1
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken and vegetables in a rich creamy sauce, topped with a scratch made biscuit and baked to golden brown. Served with choice of one side
More about Industrial Taphouse

