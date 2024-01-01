Pork belly in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Pho Viet - @ Atlee Station
Pho Viet - @ Atlee Station
9531 Kings Charter Drive, Ashland
|#6 Bánh Hỏi Heo Quay - Lemongrass pork belly
|$0.00
Angel hair vermicelli noodles and roasted lemongrass pork belly wrapped in lettuce, and basil leaves and served with fish sauce dipping.
More about Industrial Taphouse
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Pork Belly Entree
|$20.00
Braised and seared pork belly served with smoked gouda grits and southern-style green beans
|Pork Belly French Dip
|$14.00
Braised pork belly, chopped and topped with swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie, served with house made au jus