Quesadillas in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve quesadillas
El Chepas Comida Mexicana
10372 Leadbetter Rd, Ashland
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with mix of mozzarella and chihuahua cheese and choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$7.50
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian)
+chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2