Quesadillas in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

El Chepas Comida Mexicana

10372 Leadbetter Rd, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with mix of mozzarella and chihuahua cheese and choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about El Chepas Comida Mexicana
Quesadilla image

GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$7.50
Quesadilla$9.00
Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian)
+chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2
More about Industrial Taphouse

