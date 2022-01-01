Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Jake's Place Restaurant & Market

511 Thompson St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$10.00
Blen of bown rice, black beans, corn, peppers and onions, topped with Yohmans' Garden Original Garden Salsa and avocado on a grilled brioche roll
GRILL

Industrial Taphouse

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
Vegan & gluten-free patty with a spicy Italian blend of organic lentils, organic brown rice, onions, organic spinach, and a chia-vegetable blend, served with LTO & avocado poblano spread (spread is not vegan). Gluten-free bun available for $1.)
