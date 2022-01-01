Veggie burgers in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
511 Thompson St, Ashland
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
Blen of bown rice, black beans, corn, peppers and onions, topped with Yohmans' Garden Original Garden Salsa and avocado on a grilled brioche roll
GRILL
Industrial Taphouse
10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Vegan & gluten-free patty with a spicy Italian blend of organic lentils, organic brown rice, onions, organic spinach, and a chia-vegetable blend, served with LTO & avocado poblano spread (spread is not vegan). Gluten-free bun available for $1.)