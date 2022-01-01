Ashland restaurants you'll love
More about Stagecoach Bar & Grill
Stagecoach Bar & Grill
315 Main St E, Ashland
|Popular items
|House-cut French Fries
|$4.99
Deep fried hand-cut fries
|Bacon & Bleu Burger
|$10.99
Topped with bacon and bleu cheese.
|French Dip & Au Jus
|$9.99
Fill the Wagon! Add peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese for $2.
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Popular items
|Bagel (Everything!)
|$1.75
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onion, poppy, sesame and fennel seeds.
Contains: wheat
|Caramel Pecan Roll
|$3.95
This classic yeasted dough caramel roll is topped with plenty of caramel and pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, nuts: pecans
|French Roll
|$0.75
Made from our French dough, these dinner rolls have a crisp crusty exterior and a soft chewy interior. A perfect complement to any soup.
More about Burger Barn
Burger Barn
519 Main St West, Ashland
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Crispy chicken breast, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, and topped with onion fries. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch
|Cheesecurds
|$9.00
Deep fried squeaky fresh cheese curds, served with a side of Barn Sauce & Ranch
|The Jala-Popper Burger
|$13.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, fried cheese curds and jalapeños, tomato, lettuce and our homemade popper sauce.
More about The Local Bar & Grille
The Local Bar & Grille
3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Coke
|$2.50
|Poutine
|$10.00
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Black Cat Coffeehouse
211 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Popular items
|Smoothie
|$5.75
Made with your choice of fruit and blended with organic apple juice, yogurt, and banana. Served in a 16oz cup.
|Latte
Our lattes are made with espresso, your choice of steamed milk, topped with the lightest layer of micro foam. Create more depth to your latte by adding a syrup flavor!
8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz)
16oz - two double shots(4oz)
|2 slices of bacon
|$3.00
Proudly serving Nueske's applewood smoked bacon from Wittenberg, WI
More about Copper Pasty
Copper Pasty
417 Main Street West, Ashland