Ashland restaurants you'll love

Ashland restaurants
Toast
  • Ashland

Ashland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Ashland restaurants

Stagecoach Bar & Grill image

 

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

315 Main St E, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House-cut French Fries$4.99
Deep fried hand-cut fries
Bacon & Bleu Burger$10.99
Topped with bacon and bleu cheese.
French Dip & Au Jus$9.99
Fill the Wagon! Add peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese for $2.
Ashland Baking Company image

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel (Everything!)$1.75
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onion, poppy, sesame and fennel seeds.
Contains: wheat
Caramel Pecan Roll$3.95
This classic yeasted dough caramel roll is topped with plenty of caramel and pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, nuts: pecans
French Roll$0.75
Made from our French dough, these dinner rolls have a crisp crusty exterior and a soft chewy interior. A perfect complement to any soup.
Burger Barn image

 

Burger Barn

519 Main St West, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.00
Crispy chicken breast, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, and topped with onion fries. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch
Cheesecurds$9.00
Deep fried squeaky fresh cheese curds, served with a side of Barn Sauce & Ranch
The Jala-Popper Burger$13.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, fried cheese curds and jalapeños, tomato, lettuce and our homemade popper sauce.
The Local Bar & Grille image

 

The Local Bar & Grille

3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Coke$2.50
Poutine$10.00
Black Cat Coffeehouse image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Black Cat Coffeehouse

211 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothie$5.75
Made with your choice of fruit and blended with organic apple juice, yogurt, and banana. Served in a 16oz cup.
Latte
Our lattes are made with espresso, your choice of steamed milk, topped with the lightest layer of micro foam. Create more depth to your latte by adding a syrup flavor!
8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz)
16oz - two double shots(4oz)
2 slices of bacon$3.00
Proudly serving Nueske's applewood smoked bacon from Wittenberg, WI
Copper Pasty image

 

Copper Pasty

417 Main Street West, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
