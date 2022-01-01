Cake in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (Mini)$5.95
Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla
Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs
Almond Cake with Almond Buttercream Frosting (Slice)$4.95
Coldbrew & Chocolate Layer Cake (6")$24.00
Coldbrew coffee layer cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. decadent and rich.
Ingredients: All-purpose flour Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, Sugar, Eggs, butter, coldbrew coffee, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, salt, Baking Soda, corn syrup, powdered Sugar
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
More about Ashland Baking Company
The Local Bar & Grille image

 

The Local Bar & Grille

3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$15.00
More about The Local Bar & Grille

