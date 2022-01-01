Cake in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve cake
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (Mini)
|$5.95
Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla
Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs
|Almond Cake with Almond Buttercream Frosting (Slice)
|$4.95
|Coldbrew & Chocolate Layer Cake (6")
|$24.00
Coldbrew coffee layer cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. decadent and rich.
Ingredients: All-purpose flour Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, Sugar, Eggs, butter, coldbrew coffee, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, salt, Baking Soda, corn syrup, powdered Sugar
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs