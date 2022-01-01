Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ashland

Ashland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

315 Main St E, Ashland

Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine tossed with chopped grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing. A classic!
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

Burger Barn

519 Main St West, Ashland

BBQ Chicken Salad$11.00
Crispy chicken breast, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, and topped with onion fries. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Crispy chicken, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Tossed in our Caesar dressing.
