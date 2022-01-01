Chicken salad in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Stagecoach Bar & Grill
315 Main St E, Ashland
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine tossed with chopped grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing. A classic!
Burger Barn
519 Main St West, Ashland
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Crispy chicken breast, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, and topped with onion fries. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crispy chicken, spinach & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Tossed in our Caesar dressing.