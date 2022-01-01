Chili in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve chili
More about Stagecoach Bar & Grill
Stagecoach Bar & Grill
315 Main St E, Ashland
|Chili Bowl
|$5.99
Topped with sour cream and chopped green onions.
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles
|$6.00
A sweet and spicy noodle salad served cold, with cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and microgreens.
Ingredients:linguine pasta, peanut butter, chili crisp oil (soybean oil, chili, onion, fermented soybean, monosodium glutamate, salt, sugar, pepper), soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, red bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, microgreens.
Contains: wheat, soy
|Jalapeno Sweet Chili Cream Cheese (8 oz)
|$3.50
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Popular with our bagels.
Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), Jalapenos, green onions, salt, cayenne.
Contains: dairy