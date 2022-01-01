Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chili

Banner pic

 

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

315 Main St E, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Bowl$5.99
Topped with sour cream and chopped green onions.
Ashland Baking Company image

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles$6.00
A sweet and spicy noodle salad served cold, with cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and microgreens.
Ingredients:linguine pasta, peanut butter, chili crisp oil (soybean oil, chili, onion, fermented soybean, monosodium glutamate, salt, sugar, pepper), soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, red bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, microgreens.
Contains: wheat, soy
Jalapeno Sweet Chili Cream Cheese (8 oz)$3.50
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Popular with our bagels.
Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), Jalapenos, green onions, salt, cayenne.
Contains: dairy
