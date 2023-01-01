Chocolate cake in Ashland
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Chocolate Mint Layer Cake (6" Whole)
|$26.00
Ingredients: Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, white chocolate, butter, powdered sugar, mint, mint extract
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake (Slice)
|$5.25
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, cream, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt, baking soda
Contains: flour, eggs, dairy
|Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (Slice)
|$5.25
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda,
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs