Chocolate cake in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mint Layer Cake (6" Whole)$26.00
Ingredients: Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, white chocolate, butter, powdered sugar, mint, mint extract
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake (Slice)$5.25
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, cream, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt, baking soda
Contains: flour, eggs, dairy
Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (Slice)$5.25
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda,
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
More about Ashland Baking Company
The Local Bar & Grille image

 

The Local Bar & Grille

3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00
More about The Local Bar & Grille

Map

Map

