Cookies in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve cookies

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)$6.50
What's better than one chocolate chip cookie? how about six!
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
More about Ashland Baking Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Black Cat Coffeehouse

211 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse

