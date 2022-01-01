Cookies in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve cookies
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)
|$6.50
What's better than one chocolate chip cookie? how about six!
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Black Cat Coffeehouse
211 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$1.25
Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat