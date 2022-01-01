Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Ashland
/
Ashland
/
Hot Chocolate
Ashland restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Burger Barn
519 Main St West, Ashland
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$2.75
More about Burger Barn
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Black Cat Coffeehouse
211 Chapple Ave, Ashland
Avg 4.9
(277 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
Enjoy coziness in a cup with one of our house made mocha powders - dutch, dark, or spiced mayan - and your choice of steamed milk.
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse
