Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve patty melts

Banner pic

 

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

315 Main St E, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$9.99
Beef patty topped with American, Swiss, and sauteed onions on grilled marble rye.
More about Stagecoach Bar & Grill
Burger Barn image

 

Burger Barn

519 Main St West, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.00
More about Burger Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston