Quiche in Ashland

Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Quiche (Bacon Mushroom & Leek) (Serves 6)
|$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ingredients: flour, butter, water, free range eggs, tetzner’s milk, heavy cream, mushrooms, bacon, leeks, broccoli, nutmeg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cheddar cheese.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs,
|Quiche (Potato & Cheddar) (Serves 6)
|$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
|Quiche (Spinach Feta) (Serves 6)
|$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt, free-range eggs, spinach, half & half, heavy cream, Feta cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh basil
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.