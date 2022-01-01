Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Ashland

Ashland restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche (Bacon Mushroom & Leek) (Serves 6)$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ingredients: flour, butter, water, free range eggs, tetzner’s milk, heavy cream, mushrooms, bacon, leeks, broccoli, nutmeg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cheddar cheese.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs,
Quiche (Potato & Cheddar) (Serves 6)$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Quiche (Spinach Feta) (Serves 6)$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt, free-range eggs, spinach, half & half, heavy cream, Feta cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh basil
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
More about Ashland Baking Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Black Cat Coffeehouse

211 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Cheddar Quiche$7.00
Made from scratch with Larry Schultz organic free range eggs. Served a la carte or make it a meal by adding a side.
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse

