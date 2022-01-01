Turkey clubs in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Sandwich (Turkey & Cheddar On Cranberry Walnut SD)
|$6.50
AVAILABLE EVERY WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY. Smoked turkey and white cheddar and lettuce on our Cranberry Walnut Sourdough bread.
Ingredients: Smoked Turkey, white cheddar, lettuce, mayonnaise Ashland Baking co Cranberry Walnut Sourdough.
Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts.
More about The Local Bar & Grille
The Local Bar & Grille
3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland
|Turkey Cranberry Sandwich
|$14.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato with a cranberry cream cheese spread, served on a ciabatta bun.
All sandwiches served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50.
You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.