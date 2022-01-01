Go
Ashley Mac's

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3147 Green Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Salad Trio$12.00
served with sour cream biscuit
Chopped BLT$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
Poppyseed Chicken Plate$11.00
white meat chicken, sour cream sauce, cracker crumble with rice | choice of side salad | two sour cream biscuits
Baby Bleu$9.00
mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese, sugared almonds, poppyseed vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
Apple Havarti$10.00
smoked turkey, havarti, gala apples, balsamic drizzle, mixed greens, honey mustard, toasted wheatberry bread
Hot Ham & Swiss$10.00
*SPECIAL* sliced ham, swiss, mustard poppyseed butter, toasted yeast rolls
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3147 Green Valley Rd

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
