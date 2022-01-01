Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ashley Mac's

Open today 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM

No reviews yet

1831 28th Ave South

Birmingham, AL 35209

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
Poppyseed Chicken Plate$11.00
white meat chicken, sour cream sauce, cracker crumble with rice | choice of side salad | two sour cream biscuits
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Baby Bleu$9.00
mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese, sugared almonds, poppyseed vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Signature Chicken Salad$9.50
signature chicken salad, butter croissant
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
Salad Trio$12.00
served with sour cream biscuit
Apple Havarti$10.00
smoked turkey, havarti, gala apples, balsamic drizzle, mixed greens, honey mustard, toasted wheatberry bread
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
Triple Chocolate Brownie$2.25
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham AL 35209

Directions

