Ashley Mac's

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

5299 Valleydale Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sugared Almonds - Pint$7.00
gluten free | vegetarian
Pimento Cheese - Quart$22.50
gluten free | vegetarian
Pimento Cheese - Pint$12.50
gluten free | vegetarian
Yeast Rolls for 4$6.00
vegetarian | 1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED | hot & ready to serve
Greek Pasta Salad for 4$12.00
vegetarian
Poppyseed Vinaigrette - Half Pint$3.50
gluten free | vegetarian
Pimento Cheese - Half Pint$6.50
gluten free | vegetarian
Baby Bleu for 4$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
Lemon Rosemary Chicken with Potatoes$36.00
hot & ready to serve | grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary, roasted potatoes | 1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Broccoli Slaw for 4$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
Location

5299 Valleydale Road

Hoover AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
