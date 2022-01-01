Go
Ashley Mac's

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1821 2nd Ave N #170 • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Poppyseed Chicken Plate$13.75
white meat chicken, sour cream sauce, cracker crumble with rice | choice of side salad | two sour cream biscuits
Chopped BLT$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
Choose Two$11.00
served with chips or a sour cream biscuit
Kid Signature Chicken Salad$7.00
Salad Trio$15.00
served with crackers and a sour cream biscuit
Baby Bleu$9.00
mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese, sugared almonds, poppyseed vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1821 2nd Ave N #170

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
