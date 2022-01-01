Go
Toast

Ashley Mac's

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

4730 Chace Circle • $$

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
Mandarin Orange$9.00
mixed greens, mandarin oranges, celery, green onions, feta, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Signature Chicken Salad$9.50
signature chicken salad, butter croissant
Apple Havarti$10.00
smoked turkey, havarti, gala apples, balsamic drizzle, mixed greens, honey mustard, toasted wheatberry bread
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
Poppyseed Chicken Plate$11.00
white meat chicken, sour cream sauce, cracker crumble with rice | choice of side salad | two sour cream biscuits
Salad Trio$12.00
served with sour cream biscuit
Baby Bleu$9.00
mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese, sugared almonds, poppyseed vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4730 Chace Circle

Hoover AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0215

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Saw's BBQ - Hoover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jake's Soulfood Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cookie Fix - Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to catering with Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston