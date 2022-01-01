Go
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge image

Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

611 Reviews

$$

229 N 11th St

Easton, PA 18042

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Wings$14.00
10 count, celery, blue cheese or ranch
Classic Burger$13.00
Grass-fed wagyu burger patty, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Add cheese & other toppings $.50/each - Bacon upgrade $1
Bread Pudding$8.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
House-breaded chicken fingers w/ crispy house-cut fries
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli
Lounge Burger$13.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, blue cheese, caramelized onion aioli
Ashely's Signature Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, citrus dressed greens, red onion, almonds, goat cheese
Chicken Fingers$12.00
House-made crispy chicken fingers, French fries, choice of sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli$22.00
House vegetable, parmesan, brown sage butter cream
Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
Shaved prime ribeye, provolone, caramelized onion, red Chile horseradish cream

check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

229 N 11th St, Easton PA 18042

Directions

Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge

orange star4.8 • 611 Reviews
