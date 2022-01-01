Go
Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue

Popular Items

Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
AG Burger$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
Warm Pretzels$12.00
house made castle island lager pub cheese
Trainwreck Fries$14.00
hand cut fries, jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream, scallions
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
hot sauce, slaw, pickles, shredded lettuce, hand cut fries
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$23.00
beef, pork & veal, mashed potatoes, asparagus, caramelized onion bbq jam
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad**$14.00
marinated beets, spinach, mixed greens, pickled red onion, candied walnuts
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
the classic is back! shells, veal, pork & beef, parmesan
Ashmont Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
Herb Crusted Salmon$26.00
roasted fingerling potatoes & green beans, herb butter, chilled tomato
stew, parsley oil
Location

555 Talbot Avenue

Dorchester MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
