Chicken salad in Ashtabula

Ashtabula restaurants
Ashtabula restaurants that serve chicken salad

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • RIBS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula

5345 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Avg 3.9 (192 reviews)
Takeout
chicken salad$9.29
buffalo chicken salad$9.29
crispy chicken salad$9.29
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula
Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop image

 

Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop - Historic Ashtabula Harbor

1023 Bridge Street, Astabula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Roulade with Roasted Potatoes , salad and non alcohol beverage$55.00
Organic Chicken Breast filled with spinach, portobello mushrooms, blend of Italian cheeses, wrapped in bacon with a roasted tomato garnish. Includes side salad. Coffee, Iced Tea, or Soda.
More about Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop - Historic Ashtabula Harbor
