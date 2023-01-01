Quesadillas in Ashtabula
Ashtabula restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Compadres Mexican Restaurant - 4700 West Ave
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - 4700 West Ave
4700 West Ave., Ashtabula
|Compadres Quesadilla
|$16.89
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.89
|Grande Quesadilla Pick Two
|$17.89
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • RIBS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula
5345 Main Ave, Ashtabula
|chicken quesadilla
|$10.99
grilled torillas stuffed with seasoned chicken , scallions, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream