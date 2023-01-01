Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ashtabula

Ashtabula restaurants
Ashtabula restaurants that serve quesadillas

Compadres Mexican Restaurant image

 

Compadres Mexican Restaurant - 4700 West Ave

4700 West Ave., Ashtabula

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Compadres Quesadilla$16.89
Cheese Quesadilla$3.89
Grande Quesadilla Pick Two$17.89
Banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • RIBS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Ashtabula

5345 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Avg 3.9 (192 reviews)
Takeout
chicken quesadilla$10.99
grilled torillas stuffed with seasoned chicken , scallions, tomatoes, and 2 types of cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
