Asia Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
1301 S Joyce St • $$
Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Popular Items
|Tuna Lover
|$28.00
Combination of one tuna maki roll, one California roll, and four pieces of tuna nigiri sushi.
|Malaysian Noodle
|$14.00
Malaysian flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, onions, scallions, and bean sprouts.
|Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
|$7.95
Refreshing fresh squeezed lemon juice muddled with strawberries, paired with strawberry heart jelly | ICED | 24oz |
|Coco Berry Boba
|$8.50
Organic green tea mixed with muddled strawberries and coconut milk. Paired with strawberry heart jelly | NO Caffeine
|HOT
|$0.50
|Korean Dolsot Bibimbap
|$20.00
Served on a bed of rice in sizzling stone pot in topped with green beans, carrots, bean sprouts and egg; side dishes include pickled kim-chi, Danmuji (Korean Yellow Pickled Radish), and Gochujang chili paste.
|Spicy Penang
|$14.00
Sauteed with spicy Malaysian red curry panang sauce with kraffir lime leaves and basil. Served with steamed rice.
|Oreo Black Tea Latte
|$7.95
Black tea mixed with fresh organic milk topped with Oreo cookie crumbs ; paired with honey black boba | ICED | 24oz
|Ube-Tiger Boba Milk
|$8.50
Purple sweet potato (Ube) shaken with fresh milk; paired with honey black boba | NO Caffeine Choice of: Vitamin D milk | Coconut milk | Soy milk | Almond Milk
|Korean Honey Ginger Tea
|$7.50
Lightly sweetened Korean Honey Ginger Tea Crystal boba recommended | Iced | 24oz
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
1301 S Joyce St
Arlington VA
