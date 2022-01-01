Go
Asian Joint

An Authentic family owned restaurant with Halal Thai cuisine

10919 Main Street

Popular Items

Spring Rolls$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (4)
Stir Fry Lo Mein$12.00
Lo Mein noodle, carrot, cabbage, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
Fried Rice$12.00
White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle$12.00
Wide rice noodle, green bean, onion, chili, basil, stir-fried in Thai garlic soy sauce.
Thai Iced Tea - Small$3.00
Sweet Thai iced tea topped with half & half
Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, egg stir-fried in homemade tamarind soy sauce. Topped with peanuts.
Panang Curry$13.00
Thai Panang curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, and bell pepper. Served with white rice.
Orange Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken glazed in orange sweet chili sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, and white rice.
General Tso's Chicken (Spicy)$13.00
Crispy chicken glazed in sweet and spicy garlic, ginger soy sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, and white rice.
Singapore Noodle$13.00
Thin rice noodle, egg, cabbage, celery, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallion, string bean, cilantro stir-fried in homemade curry soy sauce.
Fairfax VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
