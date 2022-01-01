Asian Joint
An Authentic family owned restaurant with Halal Thai cuisine
10919 Main Street
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
