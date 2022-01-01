Go
Toast

Asian Fusion Cuisine

Chinese Restaurant

2555 Kilburn Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Chow Mein$9.50
House Special Chow Mein$12.99
Stir Fried Chow Mein noodles sautéed with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts. Served with Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, and Veggies.
Large Steamed Rice$2.15
Orange Chicken$11.75
Chicken breast cut into bite-size pieces dredged with batter and deep fried until golden crispy, dredged Orange sauce.
Mongolian Beef$12.45
Thin slices of flank steak, sautéed with minced garlic and ginger, Onions and Scallions. Tossed all together you'll be chowing down on a mouthwatering Dish. A staple of Taiwan, and signature dish of American Chinese Cuisine.
Sweet and Sour Chicken$11.45
Veggie Rolls (4)$7.50
Vegetable Spring Rolls, Filled with fresh cabbage, carrots, Crispy and tender. A cousin of the traditional egg roll.
Honey Walnut Prawns$14.95
Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts.
Pot Stickers (6)$8.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2555 Kilburn Ave

Napa CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Porteno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside

No reviews yet

Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston