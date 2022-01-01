Go
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.

100 East Court Street

Popular Items

Korean Rice$3.00
Calrose rice with furikake.
Mozz Stick$5.00
100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
Wings$7.00
Brined wings dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!
Corn Dog$5.00
100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
Cauliflower$8.00
Seasoned cauliflower dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!
Picnic Salad$3.00
Macaroni, celery, spice and mayo.
Seaweed Salad$3.00
Wakame, sesame and soy.
Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.00
Twice fried tenders with red cabbage slaw, pickles, fly sauce, bbq sauce and your choice of side.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.
Tenders$7.00
Brined tenders dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

