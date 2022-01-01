Asian Kitchen
From dim sum to orange chicken, enjoy your favorites at our full bar and spacious patio. If you prefer to dine at home, our first party delivery team has you covered. Since opening our doors in 2019, our family restaurant has been delightfully sharing our creations with our neighbors. Come check us out, we will be glad to have you!
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D
Popular Items
Location
Laguna Niguel CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
