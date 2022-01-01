Go
Asian Kitchen

From dim sum to orange chicken, enjoy your favorites at our full bar and spacious patio. If you prefer to dine at home, our first party delivery team has you covered. Since opening our doors in 2019, our family restaurant has been delightfully sharing our creations with our neighbors. Come check us out, we will be glad to have you!

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (Zheng Char Sui Bao)$5.95
Traditional steamed buns with delicious BBQ pork filling. (2 Buns)
Chow Mein$13.95
Fresh egg noodles and fresh vegetables in our house brown sauce with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, veggie, pork, or BBQ pork.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$7.95
Veggie-filled and fried until golden brown, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (4 Rolls)
Orange Chicken$15.95
Fried chicken tossed with green onions and dried chili peppers in our sweet, tangy orange sauce. (Spicy)
Traditional Dumplings$8.95
Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)
Traditional Fried Rice$13.95
Sautéed with jasmine rice, eggs, peas, and carrots in our brown sauce.
Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
Mongolian Beef$16.95
Sliced beef sautéed with white and green onions in our brown hoisin sauce.
Hot & Sour Soup
Shredded chicken breast, soft tofu, bamboo shoots, black wood ear mushrooms, and egg in our peppery hot & sour brown broth. (Spicy)
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.95
Cream cheese, garlic, green onions, artificial crab meat, and water chestnuts mixed and wrapped in wontons, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (6 Pieces)
Location

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D

Laguna Niguel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

