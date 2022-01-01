Go
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

Homemade ~ Healthy ~ Delicious

313 Littleton Road

Popular Items

Lomain Noodle
Yellow egg noodles stir-fired with carrots, cabbage, bean sprout, brown sauce.
Gyoza (Dumplings)$8.95
Steam or Fried
Chicken Dumpling served with ginger sauce.
Pho Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
CHOICE OF:
Rare Beef or Brisket or Beef Ball
Rice noodle with your choice of meat in homemade beef broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion, and cilantro.
Fresh Rolls Vegetable$7.95
Vietnamese style fresh roll, Avocado, lettuce, carrot, rice noodle, and basil wrapped in soft spring roll skin, cut and served with a brown peanut sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Made with cream cheese, Imitation crabmeat, onion, carrot and served with sweet sauce.
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish is stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Thai special sauce. Topped with scallions and ground peanuts.
Drunken Noodle
Popular spicy noodles dish, stir-fried flat rice noodles with onions and red & green peppers in spicy sauce topped with fresh basil.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with broccoli, eggs, and carrots in a dark sweet soy sauce.
Scallion Pancake$7.95
Fried Asian pancake served with ginger sauce
Pho Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped
with onion, scallion and cilantro.
Westford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
