Asian Thai Bistro
Homemade Fresh Thai Food
120 NORTH MAIN avenue
Location
120 NORTH MAIN avenue
Gresham OR
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spot On Sports Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Grand Central Bakery
Come on in!
Killer Burger
Our lively Gresham Killer Burger location is centrally located on the corner of NW Eastman Pkwy and Burnside with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.
Big Town Hero
Come in and enjoy!