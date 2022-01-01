Asian Thai Bistro

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Our lively Gresham Killer Burger location is centrally located on the corner of NW Eastman Pkwy and Burnside with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.

