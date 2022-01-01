Go
Toast

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
Pad Kee Mow$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Edamame$5.25
Pad Thai Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Pad See iew$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Original Pad Thai$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$14.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
Orange Chicken$14.95
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
See full menu

Location

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Gianna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adelmo's Ristorante

No reviews yet

Since 1989, Adelmo’s has been an oasis for Italian and French flavors, award-winning wine selections and personalized service, all in a rare old world setting.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Located on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston