Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

SUSHI • NOODLES

4246 Oak Lawn Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)

Popular Items

Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
Original Pad Thai$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Edamame$5.25
Pad Kee Mow$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Orange Chicken$14.95
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Pad See iew$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Green Basil Fried Rice$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
Pad Thai Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4246 Oak Lawn Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
