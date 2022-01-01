Go
Toast

AsiaSF

At AsiaSF, our goal is to make “time of your life memories” and we do not disappoint. The key differentiating feature of the AsiaSF experience is our world-famous transgendered performers – The Ladies of AsiaSF. While serving guests, they create a positive, accepting, energetic, and inclusive atmosphere. Their warmth and exuberance is intoxicating. Every hour, these stunning Ladies take to the Red Dragon Runway to perform professionally choreographed numbers to the hottest songs.
In the main dining room, we offer high quality Cal-Asian fusion cuisine, an ingenious marriage of traditional Pacific Rim delicacies with modern West Coast influences. The family-style sharing of our unique delicacies further enhances the informal and familial atmosphere

201 9th Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (3605 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Nigthlife
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Corkage Fee

Location

201 9th Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buckhorn Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cellarmaker Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Dope Beer for dope peeps, like you! Offering Shipping through https://cellarmakerbrewing.com/shop/
Thank you!

Birdsong

No reviews yet

Restorative to the core, we approach cuisine with a philosophy that views a relationship connecting the (past and present) with our surroundings as central to creativity, learning and growth.

Mikkeller Bar SF

No reviews yet

40 Awesome beers on tap and great American Style Pub Fare!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston