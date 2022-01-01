AsiaSF
At AsiaSF, our goal is to make “time of your life memories” and we do not disappoint. The key differentiating feature of the AsiaSF experience is our world-famous transgendered performers – The Ladies of AsiaSF. While serving guests, they create a positive, accepting, energetic, and inclusive atmosphere. Their warmth and exuberance is intoxicating. Every hour, these stunning Ladies take to the Red Dragon Runway to perform professionally choreographed numbers to the hottest songs.
In the main dining room, we offer high quality Cal-Asian fusion cuisine, an ingenious marriage of traditional Pacific Rim delicacies with modern West Coast influences. The family-style sharing of our unique delicacies further enhances the informal and familial atmosphere
201 9th Street • $$$
201 9th Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
